UTEP 88, Northern New Mexico 53

NORTHERN NEW MEXICO (0-1)

Weaver 5-9 1-3 12, Thomas 1-5 1-2 4, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Howard 4-8 3-6 13, Jafari 0-3 5-6 5, Zambrano 3-4 0-1 8, Joe.Saterfield 1-2 0-0 2, Hernandez 1-1 0-0 2, Perez 1-1 0-0 3, Guedes 1-2 0-1 2, Chaloupka 0-0 0-0 0, R.Herrera 0-0 1-2 1, Keys 0-0 0-0 0, Julian 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 12-23 53.

UTEP (2-1)

Kalu 2-2 2-2 6, Verhoeven 6-8 0-0 12, Agnew 1-3 2-2 4, Bieniemy 5-9 2-2 15, Boum 2-7 6-6 10, Kennedy 4-10 0-0 9, Maring 4-6 0-0 9, Jor.Saterfield 2-4 0-0 6, Hollins 4-7 2-3 11, White 3-6 0-0 6, Giffa 0-3 0-0 0, Onyema 0-1 0-0 0, Clardy 0-0 0-0 0, Dekoninck 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 33-67 14-16 88.

Halftime_UTEP 51-26. 3-Point Goals_Northern New Mexico 7-18 (Zambrano 2-3, Howard 2-5, Perez 1-1, Weaver 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Harris 0-1, Julian 0-1, Jafari 0-2), UTEP 8-25 (Bieniemy 3-6, Jor.Saterfield 2-4, Hollins 1-2, Kennedy 1-3, Maring 1-3, Agnew 0-1, Dekoninck 0-1, Giffa 0-1, White 0-1, Boum 0-3). Fouled Out_Hollins. Rebounds_Northern New Mexico 22 (Howard 6), UTEP 37 (Kennedy 8). Assists_Northern New Mexico 10 (Howard 4), UTEP 14 (Boum 4). Total Fouls_Northern New Mexico 14, UTEP 20. A_3,808 (12,222).

