UTEP battles Northern New Mexico

Northern New Mexico vs. UTEP (1-1)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP Miners will be taking on the Eagles of Northern New Mexico. UTEP lost 77-71 on the road against New Mexico State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jamal Bieniemy has averaged 18 points and three steals this year for UTEP. Keonte Kennedy is also a primary contributor, with 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals per game.BIENIEMY BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, UTEP’s Jamal Bieniemy has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Miners scored 65 points per matchup across those four games.

