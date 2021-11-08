UTRGV begins campaign against Texas A&M-International

Texas A&M-International vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (0-0)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will be taking on the Dustdevils of NAIA school Texas A&M-International. Texas Rio Grande Valley went 9-10 last year.

A YEAR AGO: Texas Rio Grande Valley put up 89 and came away with a 38-point win over Texas A&M-International when these two teams faced off during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 3-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Vaqueros scored 67.9 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

___

