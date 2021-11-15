UTRGV squares off against Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-1)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will be taking on the Tigers of NAIA member Paul Quinn. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 104-50 to Arizona in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Justin Johnson has averaged 11.5 points, five rebounds and 2.5 steals to lead the way for the Vaqueros. Complementing Johnson is Mike Adewunmi, who is averaging 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.JUMP SHOTS FOR JA’MARE: In one games this season, Paul Quinn’s Ja’Mare Redus has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 3-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Vaqueros put up 67.9 points per matchup in those seven games.

