UTSA 60, IUPUI 57

IUPUI (0-5)

Carrasco 1-2 1-2 3, Maxwell 5-15 1-2 13, McClure 2-4 0-0 5, Pruitt 2-5 0-0 5, Stanton 2-7 0-0 5, Isitua 4-4 2-2 10, Harvey 3-5 0-0 8, LaStrap 3-4 0-2 6, Seay 0-0 0-0 0, Pandev 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-47 4-8 57.

UTSA (3-2)

Alley 2-8 2-2 8, Germany 6-11 3-4 15, Deing 7-17 4-6 20, Ivy-Curry 3-14 1-2 9, McNeill 1-4 0-0 3, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Bofinger 1-4 1-2 3, Ford 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Farmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 11-16 60.

Halftime_IUPUI 33-28. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-18 (Harvey 2-3, Maxwell 2-7, Stanton 1-2, McClure 1-3, Pruitt 1-3), UTSA 7-19 (Alley 2-4, Deing 2-6, Ivy-Curry 2-7, McNeill 1-2). Rebounds_IUPUI 34 (Maxwell 10), UTSA 30 (Alley 14). Assists_IUPUI 13 (LaStrap 4), UTSA 11 (Ivy-Curry 4). Total Fouls_IUPUI 14, UTSA 11. A_678 (4,080).

