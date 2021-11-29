Trending:
UTSA 75, St. Mary’s (TX) 65

November 29, 2021 11:04 pm
ST. MARY’S (TX) (0-2)

Djikine 6-14 3-5 15, Ewuzie 4-9 2-6 10, Jordan 7-18 1-1 17, Magee 4-13 2-2 11, Washington 2-8 1-2 6, Brewer 1-6 0-0 2, Schultz 0-1 1-2 1, Benavides 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Presley 1-2 0-0 3, Gettys 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 10-18 65.

UTSA (5-3)

Alley 0-5 3-4 3, Germany 6-11 6-8 18, Deing 9-18 6-9 27, Ivy-Curry 2-7 0-0 5, Sabally 1-2 0-0 2, Czumbel 0-3 2-2 2, Ford 1-3 1-4 3, Tucker 1-3 3-4 5, Bofinger 4-6 0-0 8, Farmer 0-0 2-3 2, Aleu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 23-34 75.

Halftime_UTSA 37-25. 3-Point Goals_St. Mary’s (TX) 5-26 (Jordan 2-8, Presley 1-2, Washington 1-4, Magee 1-5, Moore 0-1, Brewer 0-3, Djikine 0-3), UTSA 4-14 (Deing 3-9, Ivy-Curry 1-1, Aleu 0-1, Alley 0-1, Czumbel 0-1, Tucker 0-1). Fouled Out_Ford. Rebounds_St. Mary’s (TX) 35 (Ewuzie 9), UTSA 48 (Alley 12). Assists_St. Mary’s (TX) 13 (Magee, Brewer 3), UTSA 13 (Deing 4). Total Fouls_St. Mary’s (TX) 23, UTSA 13. A_970 (4,080).

