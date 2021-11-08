UTSA begins campaign against Trinity (TX)

Trinity (TX) vs. UTSA (0-0)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will be taking on the Tigers of Division III Trinity (TX). UTSA went 15-11 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Roadrunners put up 69.8 points per matchup across those four games.

