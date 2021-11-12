Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Va. Tech wins fourth straight against Navy

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Keve Aluma made all 10 of his foul shots and scored 20 points and Hunter Cattoor scored 19 and Storm Murphy 11 and Virginia Tech beat Navy 77-57 on Friday night.

The Hokies shot 50% (27 for 54). Aluma made 10 of Virginia Tech’s 15-made foul shots.

Greg Summers’ layup 16 seconds in gave Navy its only lead of the game. Aluma scored a basket and Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run.

Tyler Nelson scored 15 points for Navy and Daniel Deavers and Summers scored 10 apiece. Navy missed 22 of 25 from beyond the 3-point line.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Virginia Tech (2-0) now has won four straight against Navy and moved its all-time record to 4-3 against the Midshipmen (1-1). Navy hasn’t beaten Virginia Tech since a 45-17 contest on January 27, 1937.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell