Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70

VALPARAISO (1-3)
Kithier 4-7 1-1 9, Krikke 10-17 5-6 25, Anderson 2-9 5-6 9, Gordon 1-2 0-1 3, Taylor 3-10 3-4 11, Edwards 3-8 4-4 12, Barrett 3-4 0-0 9, Woodyard 0-0 0-0 0, DeAveiro 0-1 0-0 0, Hedstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 18-22 78.
JACKSONVILLE ST. (1-3)
Huffman 5-5 5-10 15, Adams 4-12 6-6 15, Finch 4-12 1-1 10, Gibbs 0-6 0-0 0, Henry 2-4 0-0 5, D.King 7-12 2-3 23, Zeliznak 0-0 0-0 0, Byrd 1-3 0-0 2, Perdue 0-2 0-0 0, Pal 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 14-20 70.
Halftime_Jacksonville St. 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 8-22 (Barrett 3-4, Edwards 2-4, Taylor 2-8, Gordon 1-2, Kithier 0-1, Anderson 0-3), Jacksonville St. 10-27 (D.King 7-11, Henry 1-2, Adams 1-4, Finch 1-4, Byrd 0-1, Pal 0-1, Gibbs 0-4). Fouled Out_Kithier, Adams. Rebounds_Valparaiso 33 (Anderson 11), Jacksonville St. 37 (Huffman 9). Assists_Valparaiso 12 (Kithier, Anderson 3), Jacksonville St. 7 (Adams 5). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 18, Jacksonville St. 20.
