Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vanderbilt 75, MVSU 36

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

MVSU (0-3)

Carpenter 2-20 5-6 11, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 2-5 0-2 5, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 2-13 0-0 5, Grant 3-9 0-0 6, Aguer 1-1 2-2 4, McCoy 1-5 2-2 5, Waller 0-1 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-55 9-12 36.

VANDERBILT (5-1)

Millora-Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Stute 6-11 2-2 20, Lawrence 2-4 4-4 8, Pippen 4-10 3-4 12, Wright 2-5 0-0 5, Thomas 2-4 3-4 7, Frank 2-6 0-3 4, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, Dezonie 1-4 2-2 5, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3, Weikert 1-2 0-0 3, Calton 0-1 0-0 0, Adelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-21 75.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 26-17. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 5-28 (Carpenter 2-14, Davis 1-2, McCoy 1-3, Hunter 1-8, Waller 0-1), Vanderbilt 11-28 (Stute 6-10, Dezonie 1-1, Dorsey 1-2, Weikert 1-2, Pippen 1-3, Wright 1-3, Calton 0-1, Frank 0-2, Lawrence 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Rebounds_MVSU 27 (Carpenter 8), Vanderbilt 40 (Stute, Mann, Dezonie 6). Assists_MVSU 7 (Howard, Hunter 2), Vanderbilt 12 (Pippen 4). Total Fouls_MVSU 17, Vanderbilt 10.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Virginia Guard task force begins federal active duty for Africa mission