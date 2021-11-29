Vanderbilt 75, MVSU 36

MVSU (0-3)
Carpenter 2-20 5-6 11, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 2-5 0-2 5, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 2-13 0-0 5, Grant 3-9 0-0 6, Aguer 1-1 2-2 4, McCoy 1-5 2-2 5, Waller 0-1 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-55 9-12 36.
VANDERBILT (5-1)
Millora-Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Stute 6-11 2-2 20, Lawrence 2-4 4-4 8, Pippen 4-10 3-4 12, Wright 2-5 0-0 5, Thomas 2-4 3-4 7, Frank 2-6 0-3 4, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, Dezonie 1-4 2-2 5, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3, Weikert 1-2 0-0 3, Calton 0-1 0-0 0, Adelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-21 75.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 26-17. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 5-28 (Carpenter 2-14, Davis 1-2, McCoy 1-3, Hunter 1-8, Waller 0-1), Vanderbilt 11-28 (Stute 6-10, Dezonie 1-1, Dorsey 1-2, Weikert 1-2, Pippen 1-3, Wright 1-3, Calton 0-1, Frank 0-2, Lawrence 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Rebounds_MVSU 27 (Carpenter 8), Vanderbilt 40 (Stute, Mann, Dezonie 6). Assists_MVSU 7 (Howard, Hunter 2), Vanderbilt 12 (Pippen 4). Total Fouls_MVSU 17, Vanderbilt 10.
