Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee Tech 55

TENNESSEE TECH (2-1)
Coleman 2-6 0-0 4, Brady 0-2 2-2 2, Clark 1-3 1-2 4, Guinn 3-6 3-4 9, Jones 9-11 5-7 24, Owens 3-12 0-1 8, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-46 11-16 55
VANDERBILT (2-2)
Alexander 6-14 1-1 13, Smith 5-8 0-0 10, Bartram 2-4 0-0 5, Cambridge 0-3 2-4 2, Demi Washington 4-6 1-2 9, Chambers 1-2 0-0 2, Cheesman 0-1 0-0 0, Flournoy 5-7 0-0 14, Moore 4-9 3-3 12, Sacha Washington 3-6 2-3 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-60 9-13 75
|Tennessee Tech
|9
|11
|20
|15
|—
|55
|Vanderbilt
|17
|17
|17
|24
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 4-13 (Coleman 0-1, Brady 0-2, Clark 1-2, Jones 1-1, Owens 2-6, Carter 0-1), Vanderbilt 6-15 (Alexander 0-2, Bartram 1-2, Cambridge 0-2, Cheesman 0-1, Flournoy 4-5, Moore 1-3). Assists_Tennessee Tech 8 (Guinn 4), Vanderbilt 16 (Cambridge 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 30 (Team 4-5), Vanderbilt 28 (Washington 2-6). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 16, Vanderbilt 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,660.
