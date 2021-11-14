Trending:
Vanderbilt 79, Texas State 60

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 10:01 pm
TEXAS STATE (1-2)

Ceaser 1-3 0-0 2, Small 1-7 3-4 5, Adams 0-5 0-0 0, Asberry 3-9 2-3 11, Harrell 5-9 4-4 16, Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Drinnon 2-5 5-5 10, Morgan 2-7 2-2 7, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Guidry 0-0 0-0 0, Lacewell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitlock 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-53 16-18 60.

VANDERBILT (2-0)

Millora-Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Stute 4-7 0-0 12, Lawrence 1-2 2-3 4, Pippen 10-17 6-7 30, Wright 5-11 5-7 16, Dezonie 1-3 0-0 3, Daniels 0-4 1-2 1, Thomas 1-2 2-2 5, Frank 1-1 0-0 3, Mann 0-2 2-2 2, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 19-25 79.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 8-21 (Asberry 3-8, Harrell 2-3, Whitlock 1-1, Morgan 1-2, Drinnon 1-3, Dawson 0-1, Small 0-3), Vanderbilt 12-27 (Stute 4-6, Pippen 4-8, Frank 1-1, Dezonie 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Wright 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Daniels 0-3). Fouled Out_Ceaser. Rebounds_Texas State 33 (Martin 9), Vanderbilt 33 (Millora-Brown 6). Assists_Texas State 11 (Harrell, Morgan, Coleman 2), Vanderbilt 13 (Millora-Brown, Pippen 3). Total Fouls_Texas State 20, Vanderbilt 18.

