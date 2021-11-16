On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vandy faces VCU

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 6:31 am
< a min read
      

VCU (1-1) vs. Vanderbilt (2-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Vanderbilt in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Vanderbilt beat Texas State by 19 points on Sunday, while VCU came up short in a 58-44 game to Wagner on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: VCU’s KeShawn Curry, Vince Williams Jr. and Levi Stockard III have collectively scored 48 percent of all Rams points this season.CLUTCH CURRY: Curry has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt attempts more free throws per game than any other SEC team. The Commodores have averaged 29 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn