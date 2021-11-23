Vandy takes on Pitt

Vanderbilt (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh (2-2)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of home victories in their last game. Pittsburgh earned a 63-59 win over Towson on Friday, while Vanderbilt won 77-63 over Winthrop on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Pittsburgh’s John Hugley has averaged 16 points and eight rebounds while Femi Odukale has put up 11.5 points. For the Commodores, Jordan Wright has averaged 18.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Scotty Pippen Jr. has put up 16.5 points.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Wright has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Commodores. Pittsburgh has 39 assists on 65 field goals (60 percent) across its past three outings while Vanderbilt has assists on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vanderbilt defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Commodores 14th among Division I teams. Pittsburgh has turned the ball over on 26.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Panthers 346th, nationally).

