On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vattiato, Pettaway lead Middle Tennessee over FIU 50-10

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:23 pm
< a min read
      

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Vattiato threw two touchdown passes and Middle Tennessee rolled to a 50-10 victory over Florida International on Saturday.

Vattiato was 20-of-24 passing for 147 yards with touchdown passes to Jimmy Marshall and Yusuf Ali.

Martell Pettaway had 11 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA). Frank Peasant and Jaylin Lane each added a touchdown run. Quincy Riley had a 45-yard pick-6.

Pettaway ran untouched along the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown that stretched the Blue Raiders’ lead to 43-3 with about 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Max Bortenschlager was 9-of-20 passing for 68 yards for FIU (1-9, 0-6). Maleek Williams had an 8-yard touchdown run with 6:08 remaining.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell