VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37

VCU (2-1)

Stockard 0-2 0-0 0, Ward 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 5-10 0-0 14, Curry 1-5 2-2 4, Tsohonis 1-6 0-0 2, Nunn 3-12 3-5 11, Banks 1-3 0-0 2, Brown-Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Kern 3-4 2-2 8, DeLoach 1-3 0-1 2, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 8-12 48.

VANDERBILT (2-1)

Millora-Brown 0-2 1-2 1, Stute 0-3 1-2 1, Lawrence 1-4 2-2 4, Pippen 2-10 4-6 8, Wright 6-16 2-2 15, Frank 1-5 0-0 3, Mann 1-5 1-3 3, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Dezonie 0-0 0-0 0, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-53 11-17 37.

Halftime_VCU 23-22. 3-Point Goals_VCU 6-19 (Williams 4-8, Nunn 2-3, Curry 0-1, Banks 0-2, Brown-Jones 0-2, Tsohonis 0-3), Vanderbilt 2-25 (Frank 1-5, Wright 1-6, Daniels 0-1, Mann 0-1, Stute 0-2, Lawrence 0-3, Pippen 0-3, Thomas 0-4). Rebounds_VCU 41 (Ward 8), Vanderbilt 35 (Pippen, Wright 7). Assists_VCU 9 (Tsohonis 3), Vanderbilt 5 (Pippen 2). Total Fouls_VCU 22, Vanderbilt 15.

