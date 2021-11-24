VCU 67, Syracuse 55

VCU (2-2)
Stockard 5-10 5-5 15, Ward 3-8 0-0 6, V.Williams 2-10 0-0 4, Curry 3-4 3-4 11, Nunn 3-4 0-0 8, Tsohonis 4-6 1-2 12, DeLoach 1-2 0-1 2, Kern 0-5 0-0 0, Brown-Jones 2-5 2-3 6, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Nichols 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 24-57 12-17 67.
SYRACUSE (2-2)
J.Boeheim 5-13 6-7 17, Swider 2-14 2-2 6, Edwards 3-6 0-0 6, B.Boeheim 6-17 6-7 20, Girard 2-9 0-0 6, B.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Anselem 0-1 0-0 0, Torrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 14-16 55.
Halftime_Syracuse 27-23. 3-Point Goals_VCU 7-18 (Tsohonis 3-4, Curry 2-3, Nunn 2-3, Banks 0-1, V.Williams 0-7), Syracuse 5-24 (Girard 2-5, B.Boeheim 2-11, J.Boeheim 1-1, Swider 0-7). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_VCU 34 (Curry, DeLoach 5), Syracuse 36 (J.Boeheim 12). Assists_VCU 19 (Stockard, V.Williams 4), Syracuse 8 (Swider, B.Boeheim, Torrence 2). Total Fouls_VCU 13, Syracuse 15.
