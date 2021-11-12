On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

VCU squares off against Wagner

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Wagner (1-0) vs. VCU (1-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner and VCU both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: VCU limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.7 points per game last year. The Rams offense scored 77.4 points per matchup en route to a 7-2 record against non-A10 competition. Wagner went 0-1 against non-conference teams last season.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell