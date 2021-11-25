Vermont takes on UNCG

Vermont (5-2) vs. UNC Greensboro (5-2)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and UNC Greensboro both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad won on Wednesday. UNC Greensboro earned an 80-61 home win over North Carolina Wesleyan, while Vermont won 65-63 over App State.

SAVVY SENIORS: UNC Greensboro has relied heavily on its seniors this year. De’Monte Buckingham, Kaleb Hunter, Mohammed Abdulsalam and Dante Treacy have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 48 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Ryan Davis has connected on 20 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: UNC Greensboro is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.1 percent or less. The Spartans are 0-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: UNC Greensboro has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 64 points while giving up 54.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.1 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the nation. The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 354th among Division I teams).

