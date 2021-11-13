Villanova downs Stony Brook 33-14 behind Smith’s 3 TDs

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw three scores and eighth-ranked FCS Villanova beat Stony Brook 33-14 on Saturday to stay atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings.

Villanova (8-2, 6-1) handed No. 2 James Madison (6-1) its lone loss of the season with a 28-27 win against the host Dukes earlier this year. James Madison kept pace with Villanova beating No. 25 William & Mary 32-22 on Saturday.

Smith threw for a scant 71 yards and his scoring passes accounted for 32 yards. His 12-yard pass to Jaaron Hayek completed a five-play, 99-yard scoring drive that made it 20-7 with 8:32 left in the third quarter.

He followed that up with an 18-yard scoring pass — also to Hayek — to complete a 10-play, 72-yard drive for a 26-7 lead with 14:51 to go. His 2-yard toss to Tyler Will made it 33-7 with 7:46 left.

Justin Covington ran 13 times for 142 yards and Jalen Jackson had 11 carries for 103 yards and two scores.

Ty Son Lawton ran for 71 yards on 19 carries for the Seawolves (4-6, 3-4).

