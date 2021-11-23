Virginia 58, Providence 40

VIRGINIA (3-2)
Gardner 8-9 5-5 21, Shedrick 2-6 0-0 4, Beekman 2-8 1-1 5, Clark 4-12 0-0 10, Franklin 5-7 0-0 14, Caffaro 1-2 2-4 4, Stattmann 0-1 0-0 0, Poindexter 0-0 0-0 0, Milicic 0-0 0-0 0, McCorkle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 8-10 58.
PROVIDENCE (5-1)
Horchler 4-8 5-5 14, Minaya 0-4 1-2 1, Watson 4-11 0-2 8, Bynum 0-4 2-2 2, Durham 3-10 3-4 10, Goodine 1-7 2-3 5, Croswell 0-2 0-0 0, Breed 0-2 0-0 0, Reeves 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 12-51 13-18 40.
Halftime_Virginia 30-15. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 6-12 (Franklin 4-6, Clark 2-5, Stattmann 0-1), Providence 3-22 (Durham 1-4, Horchler 1-4, Goodine 1-5, Breed 0-1, Bynum 0-2, Minaya 0-3, Reeves 0-3). Rebounds_Virginia 36 (Gardner 13), Providence 22 (Horchler 7). Assists_Virginia 14 (Beekman 7), Providence 9 (Bynum 3). Total Fouls_Virginia 17, Providence 15.
