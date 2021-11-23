Virginia 60, Cal St.-Fullerton 48

VIRGINIA (1-4)
Taylor 8-14 1-1 17, Parker 2-5 2-2 6, Miller 2-7 0-0 6, Toi 6-14 4-4 20, Valladay 2-4 1-2 5, Clarkson 0-4 1-2 1, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Dale 0-3 0-0 0, Lawson 2-5 0-0 5, Pitts 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 9-11 60
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (2-3)
Gill 2-7 0-0 4, Neff 2-7 1-2 7, Lewis 4-8 0-0 8, Nimmo 4-12 0-0 9, Wahinekapu 5-16 1-2 13, Vidmar 0-3 0-0 0, de Vera 0-0 0-0 0, Furch 0-0 0-0 0, Hernandez 1-4 1-2 3, Jovanovic 1-3 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-60 4-8 48
|Virginia
|16
|17
|11
|16
|—
|60
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|12
|15
|5
|16
|—
|48
3-Point Goals_Virginia 7-22 (Taylor 0-1, Miller 2-5, Toi 4-9, Valladay 0-1, Dale 0-3, Lawson 1-3), Cal St.-Fullerton 6-19 (Gill 0-1, Neff 2-6, Nimmo 1-3, Wahinekapu 2-6, Vidmar 0-2, Jovanovic 1-1). Assists_Virginia 14 (Miller 3), Cal St.-Fullerton 13 (Gill 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia 42 (Taylor 2-9), Cal St.-Fullerton 33 (Gill 2-9). Total Fouls_Virginia 9, Cal St.-Fullerton 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_283.
