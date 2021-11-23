Virginia faces Providence in Legends Classic

Virginia (3-2) vs. Providence (5-0)

Legends Classic , Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Providence are set to face off in the Legends Classic. Providence earned a 77-72 win over Northwestern in its most recent game, while Virginia got a 65-55 win against Georgia in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nate Watson has put up 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Friars. Aljami Durham is also a top facilitator, producing 14.6 points and four assists per game. The Cavaliers are led by Jayden Gardner, who is averaging 13 points and 7.4 rebounds.FIELD GOALS FOR JAYDEN: In five appearances this season, Providence’s Watson has shot 72.4 percent.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Friars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cavaliers. Providence has 47 assists on 74 field goals (63.5 percent) across its past three outings while Virginia has assists on 28 of 59 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Providence’s defense has forced 9.8 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 5.3 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.