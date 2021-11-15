Virginia Tech 65, Radford 39

RADFORD (1-2)
Djonkam 3-7 0-1 6, Hart 1-9 0-0 2, Jeffers 1-5 0-0 2, McNeil 2-6 1-1 5, Williams 3-10 1-3 8, Joseph 2-4 0-0 5, Jules 2-3 2-4 6, C.Walker 0-2 3-4 3, Stapleton 0-2 2-2 2, Mangum 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, J.Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 9-15 39.
VIRGINIA TECH (3-0)
Aluma 5-8 0-0 10, Mutts 5-13 0-0 11, Alleyne 0-6 2-2 2, Cattoor 2-9 2-2 7, Murphy 6-7 1-2 17, N’Guessan 3-5 0-0 7, Maddox 2-3 0-0 6, Ojiako 0-1 0-0 0, Pedulla 2-2 0-0 5, Haynes 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kidd 0-1 0-0 0, Varga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 5-6 65.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 25-18. 3-Point Goals_Radford 2-24 (Joseph 1-2, Williams 1-6, Stapleton 0-1, C.Walker 0-1, Jeffers 0-2, Mangum 0-2, McNeil 0-3, Hart 0-7), Virginia Tech 10-23 (Murphy 4-5, Maddox 2-3, N’Guessan 1-1, Pedulla 1-1, Mutts 1-3, Cattoor 1-6, Alleyne 0-2, Aluma 0-2). Rebounds_Radford 29 (Jules 6), Virginia Tech 38 (Cattoor 9). Assists_Radford 8 (Jeffers 2), Virginia Tech 10 (Alleyne, Murphy 3). Total Fouls_Radford 12, Virginia Tech 14. A_6,835 (10,052).
