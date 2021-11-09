Virginia Tech 82, Maine 47

MAINE (0-0)
Ingo 2-12 0-0 4, Efretuei 1-2 2-2 4, Adetogun 0-3 0-0 0, DuHart 3-12 0-0 7, Masic 2-4 0-0 5, Feierbergs 4-7 0-0 9, Ireland 4-7 0-0 9, Wright-McLeish 1-4 0-0 2, Kalnjscek 2-5 0-0 4, Filipovity 0-3 0-0 0, Ihekwoaba 0-1 0-0 0, Nenadic 1-1 1-1 3, Turgut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 3-3 47.
VIRGINIA TECH (0-0)
Aluma 3-5 2-2 8, Mutts 7-13 0-0 15, Alleyne 5-10 0-0 13, Cattoor 2-4 0-0 5, Murphy 2-7 0-0 5, Maddox 4-7 0-0 9, N’Guessan 7-7 0-1 15, Ojiako 4-8 1-1 9, Pedulla 1-4 0-0 3, Haynes 0-0 0-1 0, Kidd 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Varga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 3-5 82.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 46-22. 3-Point Goals_Maine 4-22 (Feierbergs 1-2, Ireland 1-2, Masic 1-3, DuHart 1-5, Kalnjscek 0-1, Adetogun 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-3, Ingo 0-4), Virginia Tech 9-21 (Alleyne 3-6, Maddox 1-1, N’Guessan 1-1, Pedulla 1-2, Cattoor 1-3, Mutts 1-3, Murphy 1-4, Aluma 0-1). Rebounds_Maine 34 (Ingo 6), Virginia Tech 32 (Mutts, Alleyne 7). Assists_Maine 9 (Masic 3), Virginia Tech 18 (Mutts 6). Total Fouls_Maine 11, Virginia Tech 11. A_6,473 (10,052).
