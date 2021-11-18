Virginia Tech 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 55

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (1-2)
Flagg 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 4-10 0-0 9, Dixon-Conover 1-11 1-2 4, Giles 3-14 0-0 7, Land 2-5 0-0 5, Hargis 5-6 3-4 15, Harrison 1-4 0-0 2, Cohen 3-4 2-2 8, Coleman 1-2 1-2 3, Ruggery 1-3 0-1 2, McCabe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 7-11 55.
VIRGINIA TECH (4-0)
Aluma 6-13 6-8 18, Mutts 3-8 0-0 6, Alleyne 7-10 3-3 18, Cattoor 1-5 0-0 2, Murphy 2-6 1-2 7, N’Guessan 2-3 3-4 7, Maddox 4-4 0-0 11, Pedulla 1-2 0-0 3, Ojiako 2-4 2-2 6, Kidd 1-3 1-1 3, Haynes 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 16-20 85.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 34-22. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 6-23 (Hargis 2-3, Land 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Giles 1-4, Dixon-Conover 1-6, Harrison 0-2, Ruggery 0-2), Virginia Tech 7-20 (Maddox 3-3, Murphy 2-4, Pedulla 1-1, Alleyne 1-2, N’Guessan 0-1, Cattoor 0-2, Mutts 0-2, Aluma 0-5). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 29 (Dixon-Conover 6), Virginia Tech 40 (N’Guessan 8). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 10 (Dixon-Conover 4), Virginia Tech 14 (Murphy 3). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 20, Virginia Tech 14. A_6,437 (10,052).
