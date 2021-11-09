VMI 111, Carlow 55

CARLOW (0-0)
Clary 1-2 0-0 2, Comforti 2-6 1-2 5, Brazil 1-8 0-0 3, Millien 7-16 0-0 17, Sharp 1-2 0-0 2, Truong 1-9 0-0 2, Randall 0-2 2-2 2, Barrett 0-0 1-2 1, Matthew 2-7 0-0 5, Willis 4-6 2-2 10, DeStefano 0-1 0-0 0, Roscoe 0-3 0-0 0, Santo 0-0 0-0 0, O’Savage 0-2 0-0 0, Gangji 3-4 0-1 6. Totals 22-68 6-9 55.
VMI (0-0)
Stephens 4-5 0-0 10, Bonham 4-7 1-2 10, Conway 4-10 1-1 12, Curfman 5-8 0-0 13, Mans 5-8 2-2 14, Rowe 2-6 1-3 5, Huff 3-7 0-0 9, Sisco 6-7 0-0 16, Nussbaum 1-1 1-2 3, Arnold 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 4-6 0-0 12, Wolfe 3-5 1-1 7, Etienne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-71 7-11 111.
Halftime_VMI 58-23. 3-Point Goals_Carlow 5-24 (Millien 3-6, Matthew 1-2, Brazil 1-5, Comforti 0-1, DeStefano 0-1, O’Savage 0-1, Randall 0-1, Roscoe 0-3, Truong 0-4), VMI 22-40 (Sisco 4-4, Watkins 4-6, Conway 3-5, Huff 3-5, Curfman 3-6, Stephens 2-3, Mans 2-4, Bonham 1-2, Etienne 0-1, Wolfe 0-1, Rowe 0-3). Rebounds_Carlow 26 (Millien 6), VMI 50 (Rowe 9). Assists_Carlow 5 (Comforti, Brazil, Millien, Matthew, O’Savage 1), VMI 30 (Rowe 9). Total Fouls_Carlow 8, VMI 9. A_1,039 (5,029).
