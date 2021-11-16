VMI 97, Keystone 35

KEYSTONE (0-0)

Laidley 1-5 0-0 3, Moyer 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 5-17 0-0 13, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Cockrell 1-13 2-2 4, Rosencrans 2-6 0-0 5, Barney 1-1 0-0 3, Bauman 1-5 0-0 3, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Pewa 0-3 1-2 1, Lacoste 0-2 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Marable 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 12-57 3-4 35.

VMI (2-1)

Stephens 3-8 2-2 8, Bonham 3-3 1-1 9, Conway 1-5 0-0 2, Curfman 6-8 0-0 17, Mans 3-5 0-0 9, Huff 0-5 0-0 0, Watkins 4-10 0-0 9, Arnold 6-9 0-0 17, Sisco 4-5 0-0 10, Rowe 3-3 0-0 6, Tang 3-8 0-0 6, Nussbaum 0-2 0-0 0, Wolfe 2-4 0-0 4, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-75 3-3 97.

Halftime_VMI 53-14. 3-Point Goals_Keystone 8-25 (Anderson 3-9, Barney 1-1, Bauman 1-1, Marable 1-1, Rosencrans 1-3, Laidley 1-4, Lacoste 0-2, Cockrell 0-4), VMI 18-42 (Curfman 5-7, Arnold 5-8, Mans 3-5, Bonham 2-2, Sisco 2-3, Watkins 1-7, Stephens 0-2, Wolfe 0-2, Conway 0-3, Huff 0-3). Rebounds_Keystone 24 (Laidley, Brown, Bauman 4), VMI 52 (Rowe 7). Assists_Keystone 8 (Cockrell 4), VMI 26 (Mans 7). Total Fouls_Keystone 6, VMI 6. A_347 (5,029).

