W. Carolina 79, Bowling Green 71, OT

BOWLING GREEN (0-0)
Reece 5-6 0-0 10, Metheny 1-8 0-0 3, Mills 2-8 2-2 6, Diggs 1-6 0-0 3, Plowden 5-16 8-10 18, Gordon 4-11 1-2 10, Fulcher 1-3 4-4 7, Turner 1-5 0-1 2, O’Neal 3-3 1-3 7, Curtis 2-7 0-0 5, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-74 16-22 71.
W. CAROLINA (0-0)
Gilmore 3-3 1-4 7, Petrakis 6-17 0-0 14, Bacote 3-10 4-5 12, Robinson 5-14 2-2 15, Harris 4-10 0-1 11, Woolbright 1-7 4-8 7, Monroe 3-6 0-1 7, Price 1-3 4-6 6. Totals 26-70 15-27 79.
Halftime_W. Carolina 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 5-34 (Fulcher 1-1, Diggs 1-4, Gordon 1-4, Metheny 1-4, Curtis 1-5, Reece 0-1, Young 0-1, Mills 0-3, Turner 0-3, Plowden 0-8), W. Carolina 12-34 (Robinson 3-6, Harris 3-8, Bacote 2-7, Petrakis 2-8, Woolbright 1-2, Monroe 1-3). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Bowling Green 46 (Plowden 13), W. Carolina 50 (Robinson 13). Assists_Bowling Green 8 (Gordon, Curtis 2), W. Carolina 19 (Woolbright 8). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 21, W. Carolina 20. A_1,862 (7,826).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments