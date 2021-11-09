W. Illinois 75, Nebraska 74

W. ILLINOIS (0-0)
Barisic 5-11 0-0 12, Carius 4-15 1-3 11, Pearson 3-9 0-0 6, Massner 8-16 1-3 21, Sandage 3-9 0-0 7, Dixon 3-4 2-3 8, Burrell 3-8 1-2 7, Flores 1-2 0-1 2, Lee 0-2 1-2 1, Lamar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-77 6-14 75.
NEBRASKA (0-0)
Walker 1-3 2-2 4, B.McGowens 7-18 10-12 25, T.McGowens 3-6 3-6 9, Verge 9-20 7-9 26, Wilcher 2-4 1-2 7, Tominaga 1-5 0-0 3, Breidenbach 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Lakes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 23-31 74.
Halftime_W. Illinois 33-32. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 9-33 (Massner 4-8, Barisic 2-6, Carius 2-8, Sandage 1-6, Flores 0-1, Lamar 0-1, Lee 0-1, Pearson 0-2), Nebraska 5-20 (Wilcher 2-4, Verge 1-2, Tominaga 1-5, B.McGowens 1-6, Walker 0-1, Breidenbach 0-2). Fouled Out_Carius, Massner, Sandage. Rebounds_W. Illinois 55 (Barisic, Dixon 9), Nebraska 35 (Verge 13). Assists_W. Illinois 11 (Sandage 3), Nebraska 6 (Verge 5). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 25, Nebraska 18. A_15,312 (15,147).
