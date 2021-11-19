W. Illinois pays visit to DePaul

Western Illinois (3-0) vs. DePaul (3-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois and DePaul both look to put winning streaks together . Western Illinois won easily 97-71 over Iowa Wesleyan on Tuesday. DePaul is coming off a 73-70 win over Rutgers on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 22 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists to lead the charge for the Blue Demons. David Jones is also a primary contributor, putting up a double-double with 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. The Leathernecks have been led by Luka Barisic, who is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Freeman-Liberty has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: DePaul has scored 89.7 points per game and allowed 69.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Blue Demons have averaged 27 free throws per game this season.

