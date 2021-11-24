W. Kentucky 88, Alabama A&M 62

ALABAMA A&M (1-4)

Johnson 5-14 0-0 10, E.Williams 4-10 1-1 9, Hicks 8-16 0-0 21, Lee 0-6 0-0 0, Tucker 3-6 0-0 7, D.Smith 3-10 3-4 9, Cortez 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 0-0 2-2 2, Hickman 0-5 0-0 0, Fairley 0-0 0-0 0, Lawal 0-0 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-75 6-7 62.

W. KENTUCKY (2-3)

Hamilton 6-9 2-2 15, Sharp 5-5 0-1 10, Anderson 4-12 2-2 11, Frampton 4-8 1-2 12, McKnight 2-4 0-0 4, Brashear 5-10 4-4 18, Justice 3-7 0-0 9, Cozart 4-4 1-2 9, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0, Conrad 0-0 0-1 0, Olden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 10-14 88.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 47-25. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 6-22 (Hicks 5-11, Tucker 1-2, Cortez 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, Hickman 0-3, Lee 0-3), W. Kentucky 12-25 (Brashear 4-8, Frampton 3-6, Justice 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Hamilton 1-2). Rebounds_Alabama A&M 27 (D.Smith 5), W. Kentucky 44 (Sharp 12). Assists_Alabama A&M 10 (Hicks 3), W. Kentucky 27 (Anderson 9). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 16, W. Kentucky 10. A_3,152 (7,326).

