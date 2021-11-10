W. Michigan 76, Hope 58

HOPE (0-1)
Bikus 6-12 0-0 13, Thomas 3-12 0-0 8, Wiegerink 2-5 0-0 4, Dykhouse 1-5 5-5 7, George 3-10 0-0 7, Hedrick 2-8 3-4 7, Lilja 4-8 1-1 9, Ver Steeg 1-3 0-0 2, Swinehart 0-4 0-0 0, Wagar 0-1 1-2 1, Quillan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 10-12 58.
W. MICHIGAN (1-0)
Hastings 3-7 1-2 7, Wright 1-3 3-5 5, Artis White 1-2 1-1 3, Norman 9-13 0-1 23, Smith 2-7 2-2 7, Kimble 1-3 0-2 3, Etchison 2-7 1-1 5, Freeman 3-6 0-0 6, Kolp 1-2 1-2 3, McMillan 3-6 3-4 9, Lobsinger 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 28-60 12-20 76.
Halftime_W. Michigan 39-20. 3-Point Goals_Hope 4-29 (Thomas 2-5, Bikus 1-4, George 1-6, Swinehart 0-1, Wagar 0-1, Wiegerink 0-1, Ver Steeg 0-2, Dykhouse 0-3, Hedrick 0-3, Lilja 0-3), W. Michigan 8-23 (Norman 5-8, Lobsinger 1-1, Kimble 1-3, Smith 1-4, Artis White 0-1, Hastings 0-1, McMillan 0-1, Etchison 0-2, Freeman 0-2). Fouled Out_Wiegerink. Rebounds_Hope 35 (Thomas, George 6), W. Michigan 44 (Hastings 10). Assists_Hope 11 (Dykhouse 3), W. Michigan 14 (Norman, Etchison 3). Total Fouls_Hope 20, W. Michigan 13. A_1,442 (5,421).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments