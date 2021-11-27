W. Michigan hopes to end skid vs Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (3-1) vs. Western Michigan (1-4)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Purdue Fort Wayne. Purdue Fort Wayne won 74-66 at home against Southeastern Louisiana in its last outing. Western Michigan lost 77-67 on the road against Florida Gulf Coast in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Western Michigan’s Lamar Norman Jr. has averaged 19.2 points while Mack Smith has put up 11 points and four rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Ra Kpedi has put up 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Broncos have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mastodons. Western Michigan has 39 assists on 70 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 72.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

