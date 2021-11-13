Wagner 58, VCU 44

WAGNER (2-0)
Rogers 3-6 1-2 7, Ford 6-12 2-2 14, Hunt 0-7 2-2 2, Morales 6-10 6-6 20, Z.Williams 1-1 0-1 2, Martinez 3-7 2-2 8, Jackson 1-7 0-0 3, Price-Noel 0-2 0-0 0, Fletcher 1-3 0-0 2, Esquerra Trelles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 13-15 58.
VCU (1-1)
Stockard 3-7 1-2 7, Ward 2-4 0-0 4, V.Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Curry 4-8 3-4 12, Nunn 0-3 0-0 0, Tsohonis 2-3 3-7 7, Banks 1-3 0-0 3, DeLoach 3-4 0-0 6, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Brown-Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 17-42 7-15 44.
Halftime_Wagner 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 3-17 (Morales 2-2, Jackson 1-7, Martinez 0-1, Ford 0-2, Price-Noel 0-2, Hunt 0-3), VCU 3-11 (Curry 1-1, Banks 1-3, V.Williams 1-4, Kern 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Ward 0-1). Rebounds_Wagner 38 (Morales 11), VCU 22 (Ward 6). Assists_Wagner 11 (Martinez 4), VCU 12 (Tsohonis 5). Total Fouls_Wagner 19, VCU 18. A_7,412 (7,637).
