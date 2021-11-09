Wagner 77, Hartford 59

HARTFORD (0-0)
Kimbrough 5-9 2-3 13, Marks 0-6 2-2 2, Clayton 1-4 6-9 8, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, A.Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Flowers 3-7 6-6 12, Shriver 2-5 0-0 6, Dunne 0-2 0-0 0, McClain 1-2 1-2 4, Webley 0-0 1-3 1, Henderson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 17-47 18-25 59.
WAGNER (0-0)
Rogers 4-4 2-2 10, Ford 3-9 2-2 8, Hunt 4-7 0-0 9, Morales 6-8 2-4 15, Z.Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Martinez 8-10 0-0 18, Esquerra Trelles 0-5 0-0 0, Price-Noel 1-4 0-0 3, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Fletcher 2-2 0-1 4, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-58 6-9 77.
Halftime_Wagner 45-28. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 7-26 (Shriver 2-5, Henderson 1-1, Kimbrough 1-2, McClain 1-2, A.Williams 1-3, Mitchell 1-5, Clayton 0-1, Dunne 0-2, Marks 0-2, Flowers 0-3), Wagner 7-18 (Martinez 2-3, Jackson 1-1, Morales 1-1, Z.Williams 1-2, Hunt 1-3, Price-Noel 1-3, Ford 0-2, Esquerra Trelles 0-3). Fouled Out_A.Williams. Rebounds_Hartford 24 (Marks, Flowers 5), Wagner 34 (Martinez 8). Assists_Hartford 8 (Clayton, Flowers 2), Wagner 17 (Martinez 5). Total Fouls_Hartford 12, Wagner 23. A_1,924 (2,100).
