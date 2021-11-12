On Air: This Just In
Sports News

Wake Forest 64, Cornell 42

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 7:08 pm
CORNELL (1-1)

Mbanefo 3-9 1-2 7, McNicholas 3-8 1-2 8, Mulroy 2-11 1-2 5, Snyder 3-9 0-0 6, Will 2-8 1-2 5, Carter 2-2 2-4 8, Beam 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia-Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Parker-Hall 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-49 6-12 42

WAKE FOREST (2-0)

Becker 0-6 0-0 0, Morra 2-4 2-2 6, Summiel 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Spear 12-16 1-1 32, Cowles 0-0 0-0 0, Maier 1-2 0-0 3, Scruggs 3-6 0-0 7, Williams 3-6 0-1 6, Andrews 1-7 0-0 2, Conley 0-1 0-0 0, Hinds 3-9 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 3-4 64

Cornell 9 10 11 12 42
Wake Forest 15 14 14 21 64

3-Point Goals_Cornell 4-13 (McNicholas 1-3, Mulroy 0-2, Will 0-4, Carter 2-2, Parker-Hall 1-2), Wake Forest 9-24 (Becker 0-3, Spear 7-11, Maier 1-1, Scruggs 1-2, Williams 0-2, Andrews 0-4, Conley 0-1). Assists_Cornell 10 (Mulroy 4), Wake Forest 11 (Williams 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cornell 26 (Team 3-3), Wake Forest 40 (Team 5-9). Total Fouls_Cornell 11, Wake Forest 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_312.

Sports News

