Wake Forest 73, East Carolina 52

EAST CAROLINA (2-3)

Chambers 4-8 0-0 8, Bennett 2-4 0-0 4, Green 2-6 1-2 6, McNeal 5-10 2-2 13, Thompson 2-13 0-0 4, Josephs 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Raven Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Synia Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Lyons 0-0 0-0 0, Moseley 0-2 0-0 0, Rose 3-11 4-4 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-63 7-8 52

WAKE FOREST (5-0)

Becker 2-4 0-1 4, Morra 2-5 3-5 7, Summiel 3-8 2-2 9, Spear 4-12 10-11 19, Williams 2-4 6-6 11, Cowles 0-0 0-0 0, Hinds 0-3 1-2 1, Harrison 0-0 2-2 2, Maier 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 3-5 2-3 8, Andrews 4-4 1-2 11, Conley 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-46 28-36 73

East Carolina 16 6 14 16 — 52 Wake Forest 13 23 20 17 — 73

3-Point Goals_East Carolina 3-13 (Green 1-4, McNeal 1-1, Thompson 0-4, Johnson 0-1, Rose 1-3), Wake Forest 5-15 (Summiel 1-3, Spear 1-6, Williams 1-3, Andrews 2-2, Conley 0-1). Assists_East Carolina 11 (Rose 5), Wake Forest 8 (Summiel 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_East Carolina 27 (Chambers 3-7), Wake Forest 39 (Morra 3-9). Total Fouls_East Carolina 27, Wake Forest 17. Technical Fouls_East Carolina Team 1. A_384.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.