Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 11:28 pm
< a min read
      

NORTHWESTERN (5-2)

Beran 3-5 0-0 7, Nance 6-19 1-1 15, Berry 3-7 0-0 9, Buie 4-11 4-4 12, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Greer 3-8 3-3 9, Roper 1-7 2-2 5, E.Williams 5-8 1-2 11, Young 1-2 3-6 5. Totals 26-69 14-18 73.

WAKE FOREST (7-1)

Mucius 3-8 3-4 12, Walton 3-8 0-0 7, A.Williams 8-15 3-4 21, Williamson 3-7 1-2 9, LaRavia 7-10 5-5 21, Sy 1-3 1-3 3, Whitt 2-6 0-0 4, Hildreth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 13-18 77.

Halftime_Wake Forest 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 7-21 (Berry 3-5, Nance 2-5, Beran 1-2, Roper 1-3, Greer 0-1, Simmons 0-1, E.Williams 0-1, Buie 0-3), Wake Forest 10-25 (Mucius 3-7, LaRavia 2-4, A.Williams 2-4, Williamson 2-4, Walton 1-3, Hildreth 0-1, Sy 0-1, Whitt 0-1). Rebounds_Northwestern 38 (Nance 7), Wake Forest 34 (A.Williams 9). Assists_Northwestern 16 (Buie 7), Wake Forest 14 (A.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Wake Forest 16.

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony