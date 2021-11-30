Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT

NORTHWESTERN (5-2)
Beran 3-5 0-0 7, Nance 6-19 1-1 15, Berry 3-7 0-0 9, Buie 4-11 4-4 12, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Greer 3-8 3-3 9, Roper 1-7 2-2 5, E.Williams 5-8 1-2 11, Young 1-2 3-6 5. Totals 26-69 14-18 73.
WAKE FOREST (7-1)
Mucius 3-8 3-4 12, Walton 3-8 0-0 7, A.Williams 8-15 3-4 21, Williamson 3-7 1-2 9, LaRavia 7-10 5-5 21, Sy 1-3 1-3 3, Whitt 2-6 0-0 4, Hildreth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 13-18 77.
Halftime_Wake Forest 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 7-21 (Berry 3-5, Nance 2-5, Beran 1-2, Roper 1-3, Greer 0-1, Simmons 0-1, E.Williams 0-1, Buie 0-3), Wake Forest 10-25 (Mucius 3-7, LaRavia 2-4, A.Williams 2-4, Williamson 2-4, Walton 1-3, Hildreth 0-1, Sy 0-1, Whitt 0-1). Rebounds_Northwestern 38 (Nance 7), Wake Forest 34 (A.Williams 9). Assists_Northwestern 16 (Buie 7), Wake Forest 14 (A.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Wake Forest 16.
