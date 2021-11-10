Wake Forest 77, William & Mary 59

WILLIAM & MARY (0-0)
Wight 5-8 7-8 18, Covington 1-3 0-0 2, Kochera 3-9 1-2 8, Rice 3-10 0-0 8, Carroll 3-7 0-1 7, Lewis 2-6 0-0 5, Blair 2-6 1-3 5, Milkereit 0-2 0-0 0, Hatton 3-5 0-0 6, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 9-14 59.
WAKE FOREST (0-0)
Mucius 1-4 0-0 3, Walton 3-7 0-0 6, Williams 9-11 3-3 22, Williamson 3-7 2-2 10, LaRavia 6-9 0-1 13, Whitt 2-7 0-0 5, Sy 3-4 0-1 7, Hildreth 4-7 2-4 10, Ingraham 0-0 0-0 0, McCray 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 8-14 77.
Halftime_Wake Forest 46-18. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 6-20 (Rice 2-6, Wight 1-1, Kochera 1-3, Carroll 1-4, Lewis 1-4, Blair 0-1, Milkereit 0-1), Wake Forest 7-23 (Williamson 2-4, LaRavia 1-1, Sy 1-1, Williams 1-3, Mucius 1-4, Whitt 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Hildreth 0-2, Walton 0-3). Fouled Out_Mucius. Rebounds_William & Mary 28 (Wight, Covington, Rice, Lewis 4), Wake Forest 32 (Sy, Hildreth 6). Assists_William & Mary 14 (Rice 8), Wake Forest 12 (Hildreth 4). Total Fouls_William & Mary 17, Wake Forest 16.
