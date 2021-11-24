Wake Forest 79, High Point 50

WAKE FOREST (6-0)

Becker 3-8 3-5 9, Morra 2-6 3-5 7, Summiel 2-7 1-2 6, Spear 7-13 1-1 17, Williams 2-5 5-5 9, Cowles 0-1 0-0 0, Hinds 4-8 1-2 9, Maier 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 7-11 2-4 17, Andrews 1-3 0-0 3, Conley 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-64 16-24 79

HIGH POINT (2-3)

Jenson Edwards 3-11 3-4 10, Jordan Edwards 0-8 0-0 0, Simmons 4-8 0-0 8, Terrell 9-19 0-0 21, Wyatt 1-7 0-0 2, Meadows 2-5 0-0 4, Scheier 0-3 0-0 0, Baskerville 2-4 0-0 5, Berfield 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-68 3-4 50

Wake Forest 21 19 21 18 — 79 High Point 9 19 8 14 — 50

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 5-15 (Becker 0-2, Summiel 1-2, Spear 2-3, Williams 0-3, Scruggs 1-3, Andrews 1-1, Conley 0-1), High Point 5-33 (Edwards 1-4, Edwards 0-4, Simmons 0-2, Terrell 3-8, Wyatt 0-6, Meadows 0-1, Scheier 0-3, Baskerville 1-2, Berfield 0-3). Assists_Wake Forest 12 (Morra 3), High Point 7 (Edwards 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 56 (Morra 5-11), High Point 30 (Team 4-6). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 10, High Point 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_834.

