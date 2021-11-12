Wake Forest 87, W. Carolina 75

W. CAROLINA (1-0)
Petrakis 1-3 0-0 3, Bacote 4-9 0-0 9, N.Robinson 3-9 0-0 9, Woolbright 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 4-8 3-3 13, T.McCray 6-11 5-6 21, Gilmore 3-5 0-2 6, Price 3-6 3-6 10, Banks 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 11-17 75.
WAKE FOREST (2-0)
Mucius 1-7 4-4 6, Walton 0-4 0-3 0, Williams 13-18 6-10 32, Williamson 8-10 4-4 24, LaRavia 3-6 0-2 6, Hildreth 4-6 3-3 13, Sy 2-7 2-2 6, Whitt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 19-28 87.
Halftime_Wake Forest 38-36. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 12-33 (T.McCray 4-7, N.Robinson 3-7, Harris 2-6, Petrakis 1-3, Price 1-4, Bacote 1-5, Banks 0-1), Wake Forest 6-18 (Williamson 4-6, Hildreth 2-2, Sy 0-1, Walton 0-1, Whitt 0-2, Mucius 0-3, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Sy. Rebounds_W. Carolina 30 (N.Robinson 10), Wake Forest 33 (Williams 8). Assists_W. Carolina 12 (N.Robinson 4), Wake Forest 9 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 23, Wake Forest 19.
