Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw St. 61

KENNESAW ST. (2-3)
D.Robinson 4-9 0-0 8, Burden 1-10 3-4 5, Rodgers 3-12 0-2 7, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Youngblood 4-8 3-3 12, Jennings 7-11 1-2 19, Peterson 2-3 0-0 4, Springs 0-2 0-0 0, LaRue 0-0 0-2 0, Quartlebaum 0-0 1-2 1, Burns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 8-15 61.
WAKE FOREST (5-0)
Mucius 5-8 1-3 15, Walton 2-4 1-1 5, Williams 6-10 1-3 14, Williamson 2-8 2-2 7, LaRavia 6-9 6-7 19, Hildreth 3-3 4-4 11, Sy 5-7 1-2 12, Whitt 2-5 0-0 5, Marsh 0-2 2-2 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, McCray 0-0 0-0 0, Van Beveren 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-57 18-24 92.
Halftime_Wake Forest 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 7-22 (Jennings 4-6, Stroud 1-4, Youngblood 1-4, Rodgers 1-7, Burden 0-1), Wake Forest 10-25 (Mucius 4-7, Hildreth 1-1, Sy 1-1, Whitt 1-2, LaRavia 1-3, Williams 1-3, Williamson 1-7, Marsh 0-1). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 23 (Rodgers 9), Wake Forest 38 (Walton, Williams, LaRavia 7). Assists_Kennesaw St. 12 (Burden 6), Wake Forest 19 (LaRavia 6). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 21, Wake Forest 16.
