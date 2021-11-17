Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-2)

Bowser 4-5 0-1 8, Buskey 0-7 0-0 0, Chavez 5-13 0-0 13, Price 2-5 0-0 4, Faye 1-7 1-2 4, Harris 3-6 0-0 7, Kelly 3-6 2-3 8, Clinton 3-6 0-0 6, Florence 3-7 0-0 6, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 1-2 1, Hamrick 1-2 0-0 2, Knox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 4-8 59.

WAKE FOREST (3-0)

Mucius 2-5 0-0 5, Walton 4-6 2-6 11, Williams 4-8 2-2 10, Williamson 4-6 4-4 16, LaRavia 10-14 3-4 24, Whitt 1-3 0-0 2, Hildreth 4-5 2-2 10, Sy 4-5 2-2 12, McCray 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Van Beveren 1-3 0-0 2, Lester 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-63 15-20 95.

Halftime_Wake Forest 47-24. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 5-19 (Chavez 3-6, Harris 1-1, Faye 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hamrick 0-1, Moore 0-1, Buskey 0-5), Wake Forest 10-21 (Williamson 4-4, Sy 2-2, Lester 1-2, LaRavia 1-3, Mucius 1-3, Walton 1-3, Hildreth 0-1, Whitt 0-1, McCray 0-2). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 36 (Faye 7), Wake Forest 37 (Hildreth 8). Assists_Charleston Southern 4 (Chavez, Harris, Clinton, Moore 1), Wake Forest 20 (Whitt 7). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 17, Wake Forest 12. A_3,349 (14,665).

