Walker, Jackson lift UAB past UNC Asheville 102-77

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker and Quan Jackson scored 19 points apiece as UAB rolled past UNC Asheville 102-77 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Tavin Lovan and Michael Ertel each added 13 points for the Blazers. KJ Buffen chipped in 11.

LJ Thorpe had 16 points for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember added 14 points and Tajion Jones had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

