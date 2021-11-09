Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ward scores 14 to lift VCU over St. Peter’s 57-54

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:00 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hason Ward posted 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as VCU narrowly defeated St. Peter’s 57-54 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Ward tipped in a miss with 25.4 seconds left to give VCU a 55-54 lead, and Vince Williams added two free throws with 2.8 seconds left.

KeShawn Curry had 12 points for VCU. Levi Stockard III added seven rebounds.

Doug Edert had 17 points for the Peacocks. KC Ndefo added 10 points and Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest