Washington 72, Texas Southern 65

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-2)
J.Hopkins 3-9 4-6 11, Nicholas 7-11 2-2 16, Walker 2-5 5-7 9, Henry 5-15 0-0 10, Lawson 4-7 0-0 9, Gilliam 1-8 0-0 2, Gresham 3-7 0-0 6, Etienne 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Rasas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 11-15 65.
WASHINGTON (1-1)
Matthews 1-8 4-6 6, Roberts 0-0 1-2 1, Bey 4-8 1-2 10, Brown 7-11 6-7 20, Davis 4-7 5-7 15, Fuller 3-8 3-4 11, Wilson 3-6 0-0 7, Bajema 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 20-28 72.
Halftime_Texas Southern 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 2-18 (Lawson 1-4, J.Hopkins 1-5, Etienne 0-1, Gilliam 0-1, Jones 0-1, Walker 0-2, Henry 0-4), Washington 6-25 (Fuller 2-4, Davis 2-5, Bey 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Bajema 0-1, Grant 0-1, Brown 0-2, Matthews 0-4). Fouled Out_Henry. Rebounds_Texas Southern 37 (Gresham 8), Washington 22 (Bey 7). Assists_Texas Southern 8 (Henry 3), Washington 6 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 26, Washington 18.
