Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 73, N. Arizona 62

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 12:55 am
< a min read
      

N. ARIZONA (0-1)

Haymon 1-3 1-1 3, Mains 3-10 1-2 9, Towt 3-12 3-6 9, Cone 3-8 4-4 11, Lewis 1-3 0-0 2, Stark 3-6 3-3 10, Richards 5-10 2-2 12, W.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 4-6 4, Aguek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 18-24 62.

WASHINGTON (0-1)

Matthews 7-14 5-7 21, N.Roberts 1-5 2-5 4, Bey 4-13 5-6 15, T.Brown 4-9 3-3 11, Davis 3-9 3-4 10, Fuller 1-4 2-3 4, Bajema 0-0 1-2 1, Grant 2-4 3-5 7, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Ariyibi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 24-35 73.

Halftime_Washington 32-30. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 4-12 (Mains 2-6, Stark 1-2, Cone 1-3, Haymon 0-1), Washington 5-13 (Bey 2-3, Matthews 2-4, Davis 1-2, Ariyibi 0-1, T.Brown 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Grant 0-1). Fouled Out_Towt, Davis. Rebounds_N. Arizona 37 (Towt 13), Washington 36 (Matthews 9). Assists_N. Arizona 10 (Towt 4), Washington 5 (Davis 2). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 28, Washington 17.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell