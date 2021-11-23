On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Washington 87, S. Dakota St. 76

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 11:36 pm
S. DAKOTA ST. (5-2)

Dentlinger 1-3 0-0 2, D.Wilson 7-13 4-7 18, Arians 3-5 0-0 7, Freidel 6-14 6-6 20, Scheierman 5-15 2-4 14, Easley 3-6 0-0 7, Appel 4-6 0-0 8, Mayo 0-1 0-0 0, Mims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 12-17 76.

WASHINGTON (4-2)

Matthews 5-7 0-2 13, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Bey 4-9 1-2 12, Brown 13-18 6-7 32, Davis 3-10 0-0 7, Fuller 6-10 0-0 14, Grant 2-4 0-0 4, Bajema 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 35-60 7-11 87.

Halftime_Washington 42-32. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 6-17 (Scheierman 2-5, Freidel 2-6, Arians 1-2, Easley 1-3, Mayo 0-1), Washington 10-22 (Matthews 3-5, Bey 3-6, Fuller 2-5, Bajema 1-1, Davis 1-4, Brown 0-1). Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 31 (D.Wilson 12), Washington 29 (Roberts 8). Assists_S. Dakota St. 9 (Scheierman 4), Washington 13 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 15, Washington 14. A_1,600 (10,000).

