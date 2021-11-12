Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington holds off Northern Arizona from the line, 73-62

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 1:12 am
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Washington held off Northern Arizona from the free throw line to post a 73-62 win on Thursday night.

Washington (1-1) led by two at intermission, but the Lumberjacks grabbed the lead on Keith Haymon’s three-point play to start the second half.

Nate Roberts hit the first of two free throws with 12:16 left to put the Huskies in front for good, 49-48 and the team converted 15 of 18 down the stretch from the line.

Jamal Bey finished with 15 points, Terrell Brown Jr. added 11 and Daejon Davis contributed 10.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Ezekiel Richards scored 12 points and blocked five shots off the bench to lead Northern Arizona (0-2), Jalen Cone had 11 and Mason Stark 10. Carson Towt grabbed 13 rebounds and dished four assists.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell